Jimin Earns #1 On Billboard Artist 100 As “Like Crazy” Claims # 1 On Billboard Hot 100

After previously topping the charts as a member of BTS, Jimin this week reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Artist 100 as a soloist.

Jimin topped the former with “Like Crazy,” a focus track from his new album “FACE.” The ample interest in “Like Crazy,” as well as the overall album, yielded the #1 position on the Artist 100.

Jimin represents the first Korean soloist to reach the pinnacle of either chart.

The achievements further solidify what has been an incredible week for the artist, whose music has proven immensely resonant with fans. The “FACE” album itself also fared well, earning #1 on Top Album Sales and #2 on the Billboard 200.