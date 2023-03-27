Madison Beer Arrives At iHeartRadio Music Awards, Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet (Special Look)

As buzz builds for her upcoming book “The Half Of It,” singer-songwriter Madison Beer made her presence felt at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Beer attended Monday’s show as a presenter. Prior to the broadcast, the actress walked the show’s official red carpet — and looked unsurprisingly fantastic.
Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, the FOX-broadcast event featured appearances by noteworthy musicians from a wide array of genres. As an iHeartRadio event, the ceremony naturally placed the spotlight on the year’s top radio performers.
Photos from Madison Beer’s red carpet appearance follow.
