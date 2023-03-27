in TV News

Madison Beer Arrives At iHeartRadio Music Awards, Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet (Special Look)

The artist walked the red carpet at Monday’s show.

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 27: Madison Beer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2023 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)

As buzz builds for her upcoming book “The Half Of It,” singer-songwriter Madison Beer made her presence felt at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Beer attended Monday’s show as a presenter. Prior to the broadcast, the actress walked the show’s official red carpet — and looked unsurprisingly fantastic.

Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, the FOX-broadcast event featured appearances by noteworthy musicians from a wide array of genres. As an iHeartRadio event, the ceremony naturally placed the spotlight on the year’s top radio performers.

Photos from Madison Beer’s red carpet appearance follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

