CHVRCHES Scheduled To Perform On April 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The band will play next Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0872 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Chvrches performs "Miracle" on May 15, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

CHVRCHES will soon take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the band will perform on the Monday, April 3 edition of its flagship late-night talk show. That night’s “Fallon” will also feature interviews with Michelle Williams, John Stamos, and Mo Willems.

CHVRCHES last played “Fallon” in August 2021.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, March 27: Guests include Nathan Lane, Dove Cameron and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. Show #1823

Tuesday, March 28: Guests include Adam Sandler, Nicholas Hoult and Penn & Teller. Show #1824

Wednesday, March 29: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Coco Jones. Show #1825

Thursday, March 30: Guests include Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and musical guest Parker McCollum.Show #1826

Friday, March 31: Guests include Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and musical guest Maisie Peters. Show #1827

Monday, April 3: Guests include Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems and musical guest CHVRCHES Show #1828

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

