CHVRCHES Scheduled To Perform On April 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

CHVRCHES will soon take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the band will perform on the Monday, April 3 edition of its flagship late-night talk show. That night’s “Fallon” will also feature interviews with Michelle Williams, John Stamos, and Mo Willems.
CHVRCHES last played “Fallon” in August 2021.
A complete look at upcoming listings follows:
Monday, March 27: Guests include Nathan Lane, Dove Cameron and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. Show #1823
Tuesday, March 28: Guests include Adam Sandler, Nicholas Hoult and Penn & Teller. Show #1824
Wednesday, March 29: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Coco Jones. Show #1825
Thursday, March 30: Guests include Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and musical guest Parker McCollum.Show #1826
Friday, March 31: Guests include Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and musical guest Maisie Peters. Show #1827
Monday, April 3: Guests include Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems and musical guest CHVRCHES Show #1828
