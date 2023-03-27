Heidi Klum Rocks Blue Dress On Red Carpet at iHeartRadio Music Awards (Special Look)

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 27: Heidi Klum attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs live on Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ) on Fox. © 2023 FOX Media LLC. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX)
Emanating from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Monday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards welcomed a variety of entertainment notables. That list included Heidi Klum.
The iconic model and television personality made a major impact on the red carpet, wowing in a stunning blue dress at the event.
Lenny Kravitz is hosting this year’s show, which honors achievement at radio (and in the broader music industry). FOX is handling broadcasting duties.
In support of the broadcast, FOX shared photos from the red carpet — including Heidi Klum’s arrival.
