in TV News

Dove Cameron Chats, Plays Password With Nathan Lane On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Monday’s episode also features Lil Uzi Vert.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1823 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To support the new season of “Schmigadoon,” actress and singer Dove Cameron appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The star entertainer takes part in an interview on Monday’s episode. Not simply there to chat, she also joins Fallon, Questlove, and fellow interview guest Nathan Lane for a game of Password.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” closes with an eagerly anticipated performance by Lil Uzi Vert.

The episode will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Nathan Lane during Password on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Nathan Lane during Password on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Nathan Lane during Password on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dove Cameron during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Nathan Lane during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1823 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Uzi Vert performs on Monday, March 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

dove cameronjimmy fallonnathan lanenbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Heidi Klum Rocks Blue Dress On Red Carpet at iHeartRadio Music Awards (Special Look)