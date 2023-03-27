Dove Cameron Chats, Plays Password With Nathan Lane On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

To support the new season of “Schmigadoon,” actress and singer Dove Cameron appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The star entertainer takes part in an interview on Monday’s episode. Not simply there to chat, she also joins Fallon, Questlove, and fellow interview guest Nathan Lane for a game of Password.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” closes with an eagerly anticipated performance by Lil Uzi Vert.

The episode will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.