in TV News

Skai Jackson Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

The actress appears on Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features an appearance by Skai Jackson.

The actress discusses getting her early start in the industry, while also covering an experience as a Justin Bieber fan. She also chats about tributing Janet Jackson during “Dancing With The Stars.”

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” also features an interview and performance Coco Jones. The interview covers the two being mistaken for one another; the performance brings “ICU” to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage.

The episode will air later Wednesday. Prior to the broadcast, enjoy first-look photos from the taping:

Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Skai Jackson and Coco Jones on 3/22/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

coco jonesskai jacksonthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Snook, Preacher Lawson Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)