Mikaela Shiffrin, Heidi Gardner, Caroline Polachek Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1820 -- Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
NBC aired a stacked edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night.
The broadcast featured four celebrity guests. “Succession” star Brian Cox appeared as the lead guest, chatting and taking part in an Acting Masterclass segment.
Mikaela Shiffrin and Heidi Gardner also appeared for interviews on the broadcast, while Caroline Polachek delivered the show-closing musical performance. Polachek performed “Welcome To My Island” on the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the episode aired at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Photos from the taping follow.
