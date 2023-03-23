in TV News

Mikaela Shiffrin, Heidi Gardner, Caroline Polachek Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Special Look)

“Succession” star Brian Cox appeared as the lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1820 -- Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

NBC aired a stacked edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night.

The broadcast featured four celebrity guests. “Succession” star Brian Cox appeared as the lead guest, chatting and taking part in an Acting Masterclass segment.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Heidi Gardner also appeared for interviews on the broadcast, while Caroline Polachek delivered the show-closing musical performance. Polachek performed “Welcome To My Island” on the broadcast.

Filmed in advance, the episode aired at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Photos from the taping follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Heidi Gardner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Heidi Gardner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Brian Cox during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: Actor Brian Cox during the “Acting Masterclass” bit on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Heidi Gardner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1820 — Pictured: Musical guest Caroline Polachek performs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Brian coxCaroline polachekHeidi gardnerjimmy fallonmikaela shiffrinnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Skai Jackson Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo Celebrate “UnPrisoned” On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)