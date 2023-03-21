Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Snook, Preacher Lawson Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1819 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jennifer Aniston during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To support “Murder Mystery 2,” Jennifer Aniston appears on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Aniston appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. Not simply there to chat, she also joins Jimmy for a game of “Can You Feel It?”
Filmed in advance, the broadcast also features a chat with “Succession” star Sarah Snook. Later, Preacher Lawson takes the stage for stand-up comedy.
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping:
