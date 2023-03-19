in Music News

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” Top 20

“Sure Thing” and “Boy’s a liar” ascend on the pop chart.

Miguel - Sure Things video screenshot | Sony

Miguel’s revived “Sure Thing” has been one of the hottest songs at pop radio over the past few weeks, and it makes another gain this week. The song officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Up four places, “Sure Thing” earns #15 on the listing. The song received 5,786 spins during the March 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 1,211.

— As “Sure Thing” hits the Top 15, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar” reaches the Top 20. The hit single, which received 5,107 tracking week spins (+1,113), rises three spots to #19.

