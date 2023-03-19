in Hot On Social

Sydney Sweeney Soaks Up Australian Sun, Hypes Frankies Bikinis Collection In Instagram Story Selfies

Sydney Sweeney looks fantastic in the new stories.

Sydney Sweeney hypes Frankies Bikinis collection in Instagram Stories

Sydney Sweeney recently launched a collection with Frankies Bikinis, and the drop and its accompanying promotional collateral have made considerable waves across most social channels. Sweeney’s Instagram galleries hyping the collection have 3.6 million and 2.6 million likes, respectively.

Early Sunday, the actress and producer shared a more candid look at one of the pieces to her stories. The selfies — one picture, one brief video — find Sydney wearing the Zola Underwire top and Venice bikini bottom. She, unsurprisingly, looks amazing.

Whether the posts inform a future Instagram feed remains to be seen. Until then, they will be accessible on her story until early Monday morning.

Sweeney’s official posts about the collection follow. The pieces are available to purchase here.

sydney sweeney

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

