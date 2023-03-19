Miley Cyrus’ “River” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Renee Rapp’s “Too Well” Joins Top 30

As “Flowers” retains its place atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, Miley Cyrus’ follow-up single “River” officially enters the Top 25.
Up eight places, “River” grabs #25 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart. The song posted a tracking period play count of 2,503, besting last week’s figure by 1,510.
Reneé Rapp’s “Too Well” meanwhile makes a chart move of its own, securing a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop chart.
The song, which received 1,510 spins during the tracking period (+68), ascends two spots to #29.
