Miley Cyrus’ “River” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Renee Rapp’s “Too Well” Joins Top 30

“River” and “Too Well” reach new highs on the pop chart.

As “Flowers” retains its place atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, Miley Cyrus’ follow-up single “River” officially enters the Top 25.

Up eight places, “River” grabs #25 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart. The song posted a tracking period play count of 2,503, besting last week’s figure by 1,510.

Reneé Rapp’s “Too Well” meanwhile makes a chart move of its own, securing a Top 30 position on the Mediabase pop chart.

The song, which received 1,510 spins during the tracking period (+68), ascends two spots to #29.

