Linkin Park’s “Lost” Celebrates 2nd Week At #1 On Alternative, Active Rock Radio Charts

“Lost” is a multi-week, multi-format #1.

Meteora 20th Anniversary cover art, courtesy of Warner Records

Last week, Linkin Park’s “Lost” claimed #1 on the Mediabase alternative and active rock radio charts. This week, the 20th Anniversary “Meteora” single retains its crown at both formats.

— “Lost” earns its second week atop the alternative chart with ~3,050 spins during the March 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 212.

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” stays at #2 on the alternative listing, while Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” continues in the #3 spot. Beach Weather’s enduring “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” rises two places to #4, and White Reaper’s “Pages” ascends two levels to #5.

— “Lost” meanwhile retains #1 on the active rock chart with ~2,084 plays (+46).

Shinedown’s “Dead Don’t Die” rises two spots to #2, while HARDY’s “JACK” drops a place to #3. Three Days Grace’s “I Am The Weapon” rises two places to #4, and Bad Omens’ “Just Pretend” drops two levels to #5.

