Coi Leray’s “Players” Enjoys 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

For the second consecutive week, Coi Leray’s “Players” claims the #1 position on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
“Players” tops this week’s listing thanks to the ~6,369 spins it received during the March 12-18 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 135, while keeping “Players” ahead of the competition.
Credited with ~5,861 spins (-77), SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at #2.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays in the #3 spot, while RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” rises one level to #4. Up two places, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” claims a new peak of #5 on the latest Mediabase rhythmic listing.
