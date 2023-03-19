in Music News

Coi Leray’s “Players” Enjoys 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Players” remains the biggest song at rhythmic radio.

For the second consecutive week, Coi Leray’s “Players” claims the #1 position on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Players” tops this week’s listing thanks to the ~6,369 spins it received during the March 12-18 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 135, while keeping “Players” ahead of the competition.

Credited with ~5,861 spins (-77), SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at #2.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays in the #3 spot, while RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” rises one level to #4. Up two places, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” claims a new peak of #5 on the latest Mediabase rhythmic listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

