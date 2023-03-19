in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Reaches 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4th Week Atop Hot AC Listing

“Flowers” extends its pop and Hot AC reigns to 5 and 4 weeks, respectively.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” unsurprisingly holds its #1 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts. The pop reign now stands at 5 weeks, while “Flowers” scores a fourth week atop the Hot AC listing.

— “Flowers” garnered ~18,738 pop spins during the March 12-18 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 235 but still ranking as the week’s best.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays at #2, and SZA’s “Kill Bill” remains in the #3 spot at pop. The Weeknd’s “Die For You” and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” are also steady, respectively retaining the #4 and #5 rankings.

— “Flowers” meanwhile received ~6,769 Hot AC spins during the tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 30, it keeps the song more than 1800 plays ahead of any other song.

Up one place, Taylor Swifts’ “Anti-Hero” earns the runner-up spot this week. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” drops one level to #3, as Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” stays at #4. A two-place rise brings “Die For You” to #5.

21 savagebebe rexhadavid guettaflowerskim petrasmeghan trainormetro boominMiley Cyrussam smithszaTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Linkin Park’s “Lost” Celebrates 2nd Week At #1 On Alternative, Active Rock Radio Charts