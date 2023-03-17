Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Padma Lakshmi Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1817 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kenan Thompson, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Kel Mitchell during the “Two Eds Are Better Than One” Cold Open on Friday, March 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features appearances by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, as well as Padma Lakshmi.
The guests all appear in multiple segments.
Kenan and Kel appear for an interview, a music-themed bit, and a “Goodburger”-themed cold open. Laskhmi chats with Fallon, while also joining the “Tonight Show” host and members of The Roots for a cooking segment.
Filmed earlier, the episode will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network released a collection of first-look photos.
