Tori Kelly Scheduled To Perform On March 20 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

To celebrate the release of her new single “missin u,” Tori Kelly will play an upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden.”
According to CBS, the Grammy winner will perform on the March 20 edition of the late-night talk show. Her performance will follow host James Corden’s discussion with “Lucky Hank” star Bob Odenkirk and “Yellowjackets” principal Melanie Lynsey.
Kelly is presently the only musical guest set for this week’s three original “Corden” episodes. Complete listings follow:
Monday, March 20
Bob Odenkirk; Melanie Lynskey; musical performance by Tori Kelly (n)
Tuesday, March 21
Brendan Hunt; Nicole Byer; stand-up comedy performance by Orion Levine(n)
Wednesday, March 22
Kerry Washington; Delroy Lindo (n)
Thursday, March 23
Regina Hall; Bella Ramsey; musical performance by Alec Benjamin (OAD: 1/10/23)
Friday, March 24
Anna Kendrick; Michael Urie; stand-up comedy performance by Fabrizio Copano (OAD: 1/19/23)
