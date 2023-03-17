in TV News

Tori Kelly Scheduled To Perform On March 20 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The Grammy winner will perform on Monday’s episode.

Tori Kelly - missin u cover, courtesy of Epic

To celebrate the release of her new single “missin u,” Tori Kelly will play an upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to CBS, the Grammy winner will perform on the March 20 edition of the late-night talk show. Her performance will follow host James Corden’s discussion with “Lucky Hank” star Bob Odenkirk and “Yellowjackets” principal Melanie Lynsey.

Kelly is presently the only musical guest set for this week’s three original “Corden” episodes. Complete listings follow:

Monday, March 20

Bob Odenkirk; Melanie Lynskey; musical performance by Tori Kelly (n)

Tuesday, March 21

Brendan Hunt; Nicole Byer; stand-up comedy performance by Orion Levine(n)

Wednesday, March 22

Kerry Washington; Delroy Lindo (n)

Thursday, March 23

Regina Hall; Bella Ramsey; musical performance by Alec Benjamin (OAD: 1/10/23)

Friday, March 24

Anna Kendrick; Michael Urie; stand-up comedy performance by Fabrizio Copano (OAD: 1/19/23)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

