Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Lily Tomlin, Dan Levy Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with guests Lily Tomlin, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, and Dan Levy. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
In re-runs the next two nights due to March Madness coverage, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” concludes its week of production with a new episode Wednesday night.
The episode features four guests; Lily Tomlin and “Extrapolations” cast members Kit Harington and Sienna Miller appear for the nightly discussion. Dan Levy also appears for comedy.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to take the air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. As the broadcast was rolling, the network shared a collection of photos from Wednesday’s episode taping.
cbsdan levyjames cordenkit haringtonlily tomlinsienna millerthe late late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
It seems exciting following your description. I will watch this episode as soon as possible. However, I watch this show which maybe, the guest is Josh Gad or not. But, I’m really impressed by the guest’s voice. Do you want what is the ep? I want to see it again.
Loading…