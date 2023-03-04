Songs From Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Form Entire Top 15 On US Apple Music Streaming Chart

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” unsurprisingly enjoyed a massive first day on the streaming front, amassing chart dominance at Apple Music and Spotify.

Tracks from the album form the entire Top 15 on the US Apple Music listing for Friday, while claiming eighteen of the chart’s Top 20 positions. Nothing from the massive 36-track release appears below #42 on the platform.

“Last Night” (#1), “Ain’t That Some (#2), “Man Made A Bar (featuring Eric Church)” (#3), “Everything I Love” (#4), and “Born With A Beer In My Hand” (#5) were Friday’s best-performing songs on Apple Music in the US.

Although not quite as dominant, “One Thing At A Time” also enjoys a strong presence on the Global Apple Music Chart. Seven songs from the album appear in the Global Top 10, with “Last Night” (#1) and “Ain’t That Some” (#2) leading the way. Nothing from the album ranks below #50 globally.

Wallen’s album also occupies seven of the Top 10 slots on US Spotify, with “Last Night” claiming #1. Nothing ranks lower than #60.

From a chart perspective, “One Thing At A Time” is far less commanding on Global Spotify — only “Last Night” (#10) appears in the Top 10, and not all songs from the album appear in the Top 200. However, Spotify still adds that the album was the largest debut of 2023 — and broke the platform’s opening day record for most-streamed album by a male country artist.