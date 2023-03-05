Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Earns 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” retains its #1 position on this week’s Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.
Played ~7,248 times during the February 26-March 4 tracking period, the Chris Brown single enjoys a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 30 plays but keeps “Under The Influence” over the rest of the competition.
Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” holds at #2 this week, as SZA’s “Shirt” remains in the #3 position. Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” stays at #4, and Finesse2tymes’ “Back End” spends another week at #5.
