Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Thought You Should Know” takes over #1 from Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God.”
In addition to ruling for chart points, “Thought You Should Know” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 19-25 tracking period. The single garnered ~9,146 spins (+523) and ~40.63 million audience impressions.
Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock And A Hard Place” ascends four places to #3.
Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” holds at #4, and “Thank God” settles for #5.
