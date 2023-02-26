in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Thought You Should Know” takes over the top spot at country.

Thought You Should Know video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Thought You Should Know” takes over #1 from Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Thought You Should Know” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 19-25 tracking period. The single garnered ~9,146 spins (+523) and ~40.63 million audience impressions.

Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock And A Hard Place” ascends four places to #3.

Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” holds at #4, and “Thank God” settles for #5.

