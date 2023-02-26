SZA’s “Kill Bill” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

SZA’s “Kill Bill” completes its ascent to the top of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising two places to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Kill Bill” received ~6,182 spins during the February 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 798.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the chart, while Coi Leray’s “Players” enjoys a two-place lift to #3 on this week’s listing.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #4 this week. Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” rises one spot to #5 despite a loss in airplay.