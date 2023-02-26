SZA’s “Kill Bill” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

SZA’s “Kill Bill” completes its ascent to the top of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising two places to #1 on this week’s listing.
“Kill Bill” received ~6,182 spins during the February 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 798.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the chart, while Coi Leray’s “Players” enjoys a two-place lift to #3 on this week’s listing.
Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #4 this week. Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” rises one spot to #5 despite a loss in airplay.
Comments
Excellent work, Mike. I value your work since thanks to one simple online job, I’m currently making over $36,000 every month! I am aware that you are currently earning a sizable sum of money eb-50 online from just $29,000 these are straightforward online operating tasks.
.
.
Simply click the link————————>>> GOOGLE HOME JOBS
Loading…