SZA’s “Kill Bill” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

SZA scores another #1 hit at rhythmic radio.

SZA - Kill Bill video screen | RCA

SZA’s “Kill Bill” completes its ascent to the top of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising two places to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Kill Bill” received ~6,182 spins during the February 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 798.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the chart, while Coi Leray’s “Players” enjoys a two-place lift to #3 on this week’s listing.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #4 this week. Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” rises one spot to #5 despite a loss in airplay.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

