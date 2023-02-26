Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio”

In rising from #42 to #23, Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA)” ranks as the top debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

It is not the only new addition to the Top 40. Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” and Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” also debut this week.

Below last week’s chart at #54, “Heart Wants What It Wants” enters this week’s Top 40 at #36. The new Bebe Rexha single garnered 730 spins during the February 19-25 tracking period (+612).

Up four places, “Last Night” earns #37 with 717 spins (+354).

Credited with 701 spins (+385), “Can’t Tame Her” rises three spots to #40.