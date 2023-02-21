Niall Horan Appears On February 22 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

At the dawn of a new album era and on the verge of beginning his run as a coach on “The Voice,” Niall Horan has much to discuss.

He will have a platform for that discussion Wednesday when he appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Clarkson will also be appearing as a coach on the upcoming season, as will Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” also features appearances by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Fade Into You,” and more. First-look photos follow: