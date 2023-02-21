Niall Horan Appears On February 22 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J111 -- Pictured: (l-r) Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
At the dawn of a new album era and on the verge of beginning his run as a coach on “The Voice,” Niall Horan has much to discuss.
He will have a platform for that discussion Wednesday when he appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Clarkson will also be appearing as a coach on the upcoming season, as will Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” also features appearances by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Fade Into You,” and more. First-look photos follow:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
