Niall Horan Appears On February 22 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The musician and “Voice” coach will appear on Wednesday’s “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J111 -- Pictured: (l-r) Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

At the dawn of a new album era and on the verge of beginning his run as a coach on “The Voice,” Niall Horan has much to discuss.

He will have a platform for that discussion Wednesday when he appears on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Clarkson will also be appearing as a coach on the upcoming season, as will Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” also features appearances by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of “Fade Into You,” and more. First-look photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

