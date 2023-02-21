Niall Horan Booked For Interview On February 27 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Ahead of the competition’s March 6 premiere, a new coach on NBC’s “The Voice” will make a promotional late-night television stop.

According to NBC, Niall Horan will appear for an interview on the February 27 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” That night’s broadcast will also feature a chat with Woody Harrelson; Atom Willard will additionally appear as part of a week-long residency with The 8G Band.

Horan’s “Late Night” visit also coincides with the recent launch of his new single “Heaven.” It follows recent appearances on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Late Night” is in re-runs this week and will return to originals starting with the aforementioned February 27 broadcast. Listings follow:

Monday, February 27: Guests Woody Harrelson (Champions) and Niall Horan (The Voice). Atom Willard sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1397

