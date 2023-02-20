Azaria McKinnon Recreates Kylie Jenner’s Viral Couch Pictures, Looks Fantastic In New Instagram Post

This past December, Kylie Jenner made waves with a stunning, low-key photoshoot on a couch. The pictures, which featured Jenner looking casually amazing in a white tank top and black bottoms, received nearly 10 million likes and plenty of multi-platform media attention.

Monday, popular fashion and beauty influencer Azaria McKinnon attempted to recreate the look.

If the goal was to produce her own set of stunning photos, the attempt most certainly succeeded. Azaria looks great in the replica shoot, and the post has already amassed over 20,000 likes and plenty of glowing comments.

Making an impact with a look is, of course, nothing new for Azaria — her striking approach to makeup and fashion has yielded nearly 2 million combined followers across TikTok and Instagram. Content like her latest post (and accompanying hype Reel) should only strengthen her stature as a noteworthy influencer.

The new post follows, as do some other recent standouts.