Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes, More Scheduled For February 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On hiatus this week, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return to original broadcasts during the week of February 27.

That night’s episode will feature four celebrity guests.

According to official listings, Gigi Hadid will appear as the lead interview guest. “Outer Bank” star Chase Stokes will also appear for an interview, as well Micky Dolenz.

Later, Dierks Bentley will take the stage for a musical performance.

A look at upcoming listings, including this week’s re-run slate, follows.

Monday, February 20: Guests include Katie Holmes, Danielle Deadwyler and musical guest Anuel AA. (OAD 1/17/23)

Tuesday, February 21: Guests include Austin Butler, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Tyler Hubbard. (OAD 1/30/23)

Wednesday, February 22: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Kathryn Newton and musical guest Armani White. (OAD 2/2/23)

Thursday, February 23: Guests include Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and musical guest Bryan Adams. (OAD 1/31/23)

Friday, February 24: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. (OAD 1/23/23)

Monday, February 27: Guests include Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes, Micky Dolenz and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show #1803