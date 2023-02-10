Lauren Spencer Smith Scheduled To Perform On February 14 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will be airing a new episode on the night of Valentine’s Day, and Lauren Spencer Smith will be present to perform.
CBS confirms that the vocal powerhouse, who just released her new song “Best Friend Breakup,” will play the February 14 edition of the late-night talk show. Her performance will follow host James Corden’s chat with “Somebody I Used To Know” writers/principals Alison Brie and Dave Franco.
Who else can you expect on upcoming “Corden” episodes? Listings follow.
Monday, Feb. 13
Quinta Brunson; Ashton Kutcher; Cara Delevingne (n)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Alison Brie; Dave Franco; musical performance by Lauren Spencer-Smith (n)
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Natasha Lyonne; Rian Johnson; stand-up comedy performance by Dylan Adler (n)
Thursday, Feb. 16
Niall Horan; Orlando Bloom (n)
Friday, Feb. 17
Alicia Vikander; Chris O’Dowd; musical performance by Tommy McLain (OAD: 11/2/22)
Comments
Loading…