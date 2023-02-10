Madelyn Cline Scheduled For February 13 TODAY Show Episode

In addition to “Live With Kelly & Ryan”, Madelyn Cline’s “Outer Banks” promotional tour will include an appearance on TODAY.

NBC confirms that the actress will support the third “OBX” season on the February 13 TODAY Show episode. Cline will appear during the program’s 7-9AM window.

The new season of “Outer Banks” will hit Netflix on February 23. Stay tuned to Headline Planet for any additional TV appearance news.

In the meantime, check out other upcoming TODAY listings:

