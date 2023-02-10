Cara Delevingne Makes Appearance On February 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J097 -- Pictured: Cara Delevingne -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
A new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will air February 13, and it will feature an in-studio appearance from Cara Delevingne.
The actress-model-TV host chats with Kelly during the episode, which will air Monday afternoon in most markets (check local listings for the start time in your region).
The episode additionally features a chat with Nicholas Sparks and a performance by Jordy. For her own performance, Kelly delivers a “Kelly-Oke” version of “Where Is My Mind?”
The episode was filmed in advance of Monday’s broadcast, and photos from the taping follow.
