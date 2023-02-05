in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Backstage At Grammy Awards, Set To Present Best New Artist (Special Look)

Olivia Rodrigo is preparing to present one of the night’s big awards.

Olivia Rodrigo backstage at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The time has almost come for the Grammy Awards to distribute the “Big Four” trophies, and one of the presenters is in position.

Olivia Rodrigo, that presenter, was recently spotted backstage at the Crypto.com Arena. As the reigning Best New Artist, Rodrigo will announce this year’s recipient of the coveted prize.

With only a half hour remaining in the broadcast, all “Big Four” announcements should be imminent. Rodrigo will handle Best New Artist, Jill Biden will hand out Song of the Year, and other noteworthy names will announce the winners for Record and Album.

A photo of Rodrigo in the backstage area follows.

Olivia Rodrigo backstage at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. — Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

