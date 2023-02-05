Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Backstage At Grammy Awards, Set To Present Best New Artist (Special Look)

The time has almost come for the Grammy Awards to distribute the “Big Four” trophies, and one of the presenters is in position.

Olivia Rodrigo, that presenter, was recently spotted backstage at the Crypto.com Arena. As the reigning Best New Artist, Rodrigo will announce this year’s recipient of the coveted prize.

With only a half hour remaining in the broadcast, all “Big Four” announcements should be imminent. Rodrigo will handle Best New Artist, Jill Biden will hand out Song of the Year, and other noteworthy names will announce the winners for Record and Album.

A photo of Rodrigo in the backstage area follows.