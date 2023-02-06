in Music News

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” Wins Grammy For Song Of The Year, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Takes Record of the Year

The first two “Big Four” reveals were surprising.

Going into Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, oddsmakers saw the Song of the Year and Record of the Year races coming down to Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” also had some buzz in the former race, while no one was going to count Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” out of the latter.

None of those favorites proved victorious, however.

In a stunning outcome from an odds standpoint, Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” won for Song of the Year. From an oddsmaker standpoint, “Just Like That” had the longest odds of any song in the race.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” meanwhile, won for Record of the Year. Although its chances were not as long as “Just Like That” in Song of the Year, it was still considered something of a long shot.

The Grammys will reveal the winners for Best New Artist and Album of the Year soon.

