SZA, Taylor Swift Pose For Photo At Grammy Awards Amid Recent Billboard 200 Chart Success

Over the past few months, SZA and Taylor Swift each enjoyed multi-week reigns atop the Billboard 200. They also praised each other on social media, nixing any talk of hostile competition between the two immensely successful artists.

Sunday, they had the opportunity to communicate their mutual respect in person: they connected at the 65th Grammy Awards.

The conversation naturally made waves with fans of both artists — and those who follow music news in general — and CBS’ publicity team captured and shared a photo of the moment.

Said photo follows; the Grammys ceremony is still underway on CBS and Paramount+.