Charli D’Amelio Walks Red Carpet, Looks Beautiful At 65th Grammy Awards

Charli D’Amelio arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Social media sensation, television personality, “Dancing With The Stars” winner, and mogul Charli D’Amelio attended Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
D’Amelio looked beautiful on the red carpet prior to the show, rocking an impact-making black dress on the arrival circuit.
D’Amelio was one of dozens of noteworthy entertainment personalities in attendance at Sunday’s show, which was hosted by Trevor Noah. It began airing on CBS and Paramount+ at 8PM ET/5PM PT.
In support of the broadcast, CBS shared a photo from the red carpet.
cbscharli d'amelioGrammys
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
