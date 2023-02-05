Taylor Swift Wins Early Grammy Award, Looks Phenomenal In Blue Outfit On Red Carpet (Special Look)

Taylor Swift arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Taylor Swift was not formally advertised for Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, but many expected she would be in attendance. They were right.
The global superstar recently made her way into the Crypto.com Arena for Sunday’s show, wowing in a blue ensemble along the way.
Swift enters the main show with a trophy already in the bag. Her “All Too Well: The Short Film” won the Grammy for Best Music Video.
Swift now waits to see if the ten-minute version of “All Too Well” wins the Grammy for Song of the Year.
CBS and Paramount+ will begin broadcasting the Grammys at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The red carpet photos follow.
