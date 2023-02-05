in TV News

Camila Cabello Rocks Killer Look On Grammy Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Camila was a nominee at Sunday’s show.

Camila Cabello arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Camila Cabello made her presence felt at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

The hitmaking artist, whose Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam” was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, looked stunning on the red carpet in advance of Sunday’s ceremony.

The nomination represented the fourth in Camila’s career; she previously received nods for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Havana”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Camila”) and this very Duo/Group category (“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes).

CBS, which is broadcasting Sunday’s ceremony until at least 11:30PM ET/8:30PM PT, shared a photo from Camila’s red carpet appearance.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

