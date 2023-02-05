Camila Cabello Rocks Killer Look On Grammy Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Camila Cabello made her presence felt at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
The hitmaking artist, whose Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam” was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, looked stunning on the red carpet in advance of Sunday’s ceremony.
The nomination represented the fourth in Camila’s career; she previously received nods for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Havana”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Camila”) and this very Duo/Group category (“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes).
CBS, which is broadcasting Sunday’s ceremony until at least 11:30PM ET/8:30PM PT, shared a photo from Camila’s red carpet appearance.
