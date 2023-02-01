Olivia Rodrigo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cardi B, More Confirmed As Grammy Awards Presenters

With four days remaining until the 2023 Grammy Awards, the lineup continues to form.
CBS and the Recording Academy today announced presenters for Music’s Biggest Night. Per the announcement, Olivia Rodrigo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cardi B, First Lady Jill Biden, James Corden, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, and Viola Davis will introduce segments and/or award winners at the broadcast.
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles have been announced as performers for the broadcast, which will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday.
Trevor Noah return as host for the event.
