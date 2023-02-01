in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cardi B, More Confirmed As Grammy Awards Presenters

Music’s Biggest Night takes place this Sunday, February 5.

OLIVIA RODRIGO with her awards at THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

With four days remaining until the 2023 Grammy Awards, the lineup continues to form.

CBS and the Recording Academy today announced presenters for Music’s Biggest Night. Per the announcement, Olivia Rodrigo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cardi B, First Lady Jill Biden, James Corden, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, and Viola Davis will introduce segments and/or award winners at the broadcast.

Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles have been announced as performers for the broadcast, which will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday.

Trevor Noah return as host for the event.

cardi bcbsGrammysolivia rodrigoshania twainthe rock

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Google paying a splendid earnings from domestic 6,850 USD a week, this is awesome a 12 months beyond I was laid-off in a totally horrible financial system. “w many thank you google every day for blessing the ones guidelines and presently it’s miles my md-90 responsibility to pay and percentage it with all and sundry.
    .
    .
    Proper right here I started——————————>>> GOOGLE JOBS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary