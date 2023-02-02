Rita Ora Chats, Performs, Plays True Confessions On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1790 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Rita Ora during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Rita Ora appears extensively on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artist, who just released her new single “You Only Love Me,” joins Fallon for an interview on the episode. She and Fallon also play a game of “True Confessions” with fellow guest Derek Jeter.
Later, Rita Ora takes the stage to perform the new song.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.
