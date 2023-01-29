David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” enjoys another impressive week at radio. The song celebrates a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while rising to #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “I’m Good” received ~17,540 pop radio spins during the January 22-28 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 501 but keeps the collaboration ahead of the pack.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds at #2, as The Weeknd’s “Die For You” rises a place to #3.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” drops one spot to #4, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises one spot to a new high of #5.

— A spin count of ~6,254 (+97) meanwhile lifts “I’m Good” one spot to #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

“Anti-Hero” drops a spot to #2, while “Unholy” stays in the #3 position. Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” jumps two places to #4, and Sia’s “Unstoppable” stays at #5.