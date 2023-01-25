in TV News

Roman Reigns Added To January 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

WWE’s Royal Rumble takes place the following night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1626 -- Pictured: (l-r) WWE Superstar Roman Reigns during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

On the eve of the annual Royal Rumble event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make a late-night talk show appearance.

Reigns, who will be defending his title against Kevin Owens, will appear for an interview on the January 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Reigns joins a lineup that includes previously confirmed guests Claire Danes (interview) and Cathy Ladman (stand-up comedy).

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Wednesday, January 25: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jeff Gordon, Lauren London and musical guest HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson. Show #1785

Thursday, January 26: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Hugh Dancy, Måneskin and musical guest Måneskin ft. Tom Morello. Show #1786

Friday, January 27: Guests include Claire Danes, Roman Reigns and comedian Cathy Ladman. Show #1787

Monday, January 30: Guests include Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Tyler Hubbard. Show #1788

Tuesday, January 31: Guests include Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and musical guest Bryan Adams. Show #1789

Wednesday, February 1: Guests include Derek Jeter, Rita Ora and musical guest Rita Ora. Show #1790

