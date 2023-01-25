in TV News

Rita Ora Listed For Interview, Performance On February 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Baseball legend Derek Jeter will also appear on the broadcast.

Rita Ora on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

On the heels of releasing her new single “You Only Love Me,” Rita Ora will make a high-profile television appearance.

NBC lists the artist for the February 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Ora is presently set to appear for both an interview and performance on the episode.

The episode will also feature a chat with New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include HARDY and Lainey Wilson (January 25), Maneskin & Tom Morello (January 26), Tyler Hubbard (January 30), and Bryan Adams (January 31).

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.

