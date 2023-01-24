“Ginny & Georgia” Stars Antonia Gentry & Brianne Howey Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1784 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Brianne Howey and actress Antonia Gentry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Following the Netflix hit’s recent second season launch, “Ginny & Georgia” stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey make a joint late-night television appearance.
The co-stars appear together on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Gentry and Howey are part of a stacked show that also includes chats with Natasha Lyonne and Nate Bargatze, as well as a performance by Stephen Sanchez.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping.
