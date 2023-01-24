in TV News

“Ginny & Georgia” Stars Antonia Gentry & Brianne Howey Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The episode also features Natasha Lyonne, Stephen Sanchez, and Nate Bargatze.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1784 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Brianne Howey and actress Antonia Gentry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Following the Netflix hit’s recent second season launch, “Ginny & Georgia” stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey make a joint late-night television appearance.

The co-stars appear together on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Gentry and Howey are part of a stacked show that also includes chats with Natasha Lyonne and Nate Bargatze, as well as a performance by Stephen Sanchez.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the airing, NBC shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Nate Bargatze during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natasha Lyonne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natasha Lyonne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: Musical guest Stephen Sanchez performs on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: Musical guest Stephen Sanchez performs on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Brianne Howey and actress Antonia Gentry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Brianne Howey and actress Antonia Gentry during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: Musical guest Stephen Sanchez performs on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1784 — Pictured: Musical guest Stephen Sanchez performs on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

