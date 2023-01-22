in Music News

Songs By Miley Cyrus, SZA, Chris Brown Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga, Pink Singles Reach Top 20

“Flowers,” “Kill Bill,” “Under The Influence,” “Bloody Mary,” and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” rise on the pop chart.

After debuting inside the Top 25 last week, Miley Cyrus’ instant smash “Flowers” rockets into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” and Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” also enter that region, while Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” and P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” go Top 20.

— Played 6,698 times during the January 15-21 tracking period (+3,733), “Flowers” soars eleven spots to #12.

Up seven places, “Kill Bill” takes #14 with 6,086 spins (+2,700).

The recipient of 5,301 plays (+449), “Under The Influence” rises three spots to #15.

A seven-place rise concurrently brings “Bloody Mary” to #19. The revived Lady Gaga single posted a tracking period play count of 3,456 (+1,039).

“Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which received 3,201 spins (+755), rises five spots to #20.

