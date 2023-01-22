in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“I’m Good” takes over #1 on the latest pop radio chart.

Bebe Rexha in the video for I'm Good (Warner Music Group)

Making good on the projection, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s collaboration, the multi-format smash seizes the pop crown from Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

“I’m Good” received ~18,041 pop spins during the January 15-21 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 664.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” stays at #2 on this week’s listing, while the aforementioned “Anti-Hero” drops a place to #3.

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” spends another week in the #4 spot, and Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” rises one place to a new high of #5.

