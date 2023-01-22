Songs By SZA, RAYE & 070 Shake, Joji, Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Beach Weather, Sabrina Carpenter Top 30

One of the most eventful Mediabase pop radio airplay charts features a considerable number of chart moves. Those moves include four new additions to the Top 25 — and two to the Top 30.

SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me,” which received 3,172 spins during the January 15-21 tracking period (+946), jumps six spots to #21.

Up thirteen places, RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” takes #23 with 2,739 spins (+1,282).

A spin count of 2,236 (+152) concurrently lifts Joji’s “Die For You” four spots to #24.

Credited with 1,874 spins (+366), Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” rises nine spots to #25.

Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.,” which received 1,619 spins (+133), ascends seven places to #28.

Played 1,427 times during the tracking period (+596), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” rises ten spots to #30.