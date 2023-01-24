in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On US Dance Radio Chart, Heads For #1 At Hot AC

“I’m Good” remains strong at multiple formats of radio.

Bebe Rexha in I'm Good | Video screenshot | Warner Music

In addition to reaching #1 at pop radio, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “I’m Good” seizes #1 on the dance chart from Regard & Drop G’s “No Love For You.”

“I’m Good” first hit #1 on the dance chart in early November. It fell to #2 the following week, before returning to #1 on the chart for the November 13-19 tracking period.

Amid its success at pop and dance, “I’m Good” could be headed for #1 at yet another format. The collaboration currently holds a narrow lead on Mediabase’s building chart for hot adult contemporary. Covering the January 22-28 tracking period, said chart will be formalized on January 29.

