Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Spends 9th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Although it cedes its throne at pop radio, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” retains its #1 position on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~6,288 times during the January 15-21 tracking period, “Anti-Hero” earns a ninth consecutive week at #1. Though enough to keep “Anti-Hero” in the pinnacle position, the spin count trails last week’s mark by 46.

Credited with ~6,156 spins (+295), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” spends another week at #2. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds at #3.

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” remains in the #4 position, and Sia’s “Unstoppable” keeps the week-over-week consistency intact by retaining its #5 ranking.