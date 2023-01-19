MANESKIN Booked For Interview, Performance With Tom Morello On January 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Just over a week before finding out whether they won the Grammy for Best New Artist, the members of Måneskin will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the band will appear for an interview on the January 26 edition of “Fallon.” Later, Måneskin will take the stage alongside Tom Morello to perform “GOSSIP.”
The January 26 “Fallon” will also feature Michael B. Jordan and Hugh Dancy. Complete listings follow:
Thursday, January 19: Guests include John Oliver, Sam Smith and comedian Fahim Anwar. Show #1781
Friday, January 20: Guests include Colin Jost, Kenya Barris and musical guest Tobe Nwigwe. Show #1782
Monday, January 23: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. Show #1783
Tuesday, January 24: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Nate Bargatze, Brianne Howey & Antonia Gentry and musical guest Stephen Sanchez. Show #1784
Wednesday, January 25: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Jeff Gordon, Lauren London and musical guest HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson. Show #1785
Thursday, January 26: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Hugh Dancy, Måneskin and musical guest Måneskin ft. Tom Morello. Show #1786
