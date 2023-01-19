in TV News

MANESKIN Booked For Interview, Performance With Tom Morello On January 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Grammy-nominated act will appear on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1538 -- Pictured: Musical guest Måneskin performs on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Just over a week before finding out whether they won the Grammy for Best New Artist, the members of Måneskin will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the band will appear for an interview on the January 26 edition of “Fallon.” Later, Måneskin will take the stage alongside Tom Morello to perform “GOSSIP.”

The January 26 “Fallon” will also feature Michael B. Jordan and Hugh Dancy. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, January 19: Guests include John Oliver, Sam Smith and comedian Fahim Anwar. Show #1781

Friday, January 20: Guests include Colin Jost, Kenya Barris and musical guest Tobe Nwigwe. Show #1782

Monday, January 23: Guests include Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and musical guest Freddie Gibbs ft. Anderson .Paak. Show #1783

Tuesday, January 24: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Nate Bargatze, Brianne Howey & Antonia Gentry and musical guest Stephen Sanchez. Show #1784

Wednesday, January 25: Guests include Pedro Pascal, Jeff Gordon, Lauren London and musical guest HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson. Show #1785

Thursday, January 26: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Hugh Dancy, Måneskin and musical guest Måneskin ft. Tom Morello. Show #1786

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

