Sadie Sink Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1379 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 18, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Fresh off appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Sadie Sink appears on Wednesday’s edition of the lead-out series.
Indeed, Sink is a guest on the January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
In addition to the interview with the “Stranger Things” and “The Whale” star, Wednesday’s “Late Night” features a chat with George Lopez.
The episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from Wednesday’s taping. That “first-look” follows.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1379 — Pictured: Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on January 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1379 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian/Actor George Lopez during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 18, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
