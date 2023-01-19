in TV News

Ava Max, Becky Lynch, Seal Scheduled For January 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” announced a compelling lineup for Friday, January 27.

On release day for her new album “Diamonds & Dancefloors,” Ava Max will make an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Listings confirm the artist as a guest for the January 27 edition of “Kelly.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Becky Lynch, whose appearance will precede that weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

The compelling January 27 “Kelly” lineup also features Seal as an interviewee and musical performer, as well as a Cakes by Courtney demo. Kelly will perform “Finally” for her daily Kelly-Oke cover.

Other upcoming listings follow:

January 20 – Marcia Gay Harden, musical guest Lucius | Kelly-Oke cover: You Should Probably Leave
January 23 – Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field & Rita Moreno | Kelly-Oke cover: Better Man
January 24 – Emma Roberts, Ramon Rodriguez, musical guest Nickelback | Kelly-Oke cover: She Drives Me Crazy
January 25 – Kate Walsh, Randy Jackson, Paul Rabil | Kelly-Oke cover: Dance Around It
January 26 – Benjamin Bratt, Nikki Glaser, Emily Kaufman | Kelly-Oke cover: Everything She Ain’t

