Anna Kendrick Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1376 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Anna Kendrick during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 12, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Thursday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features an appearance by Anna Kendrick.
The actress, who last appeared on the show in 2021, chats with Seth as Thursday night’s lead interview guest.
The episode also features an appearance by John Larroquette, who is returning for the new version of “Night Court.”
Filmed ahead of time, Thursday’s “Late Night” will air on NBC at 12:35AM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network provided a collection of photos from the taping.
That “first look” follows.
